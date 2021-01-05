Tuesday 5th January 2021
Anna Earline Roberts Sircy, 85, of Scottsville, KY passed away Monday, January 4, 2021 at her residence.  The Goreville, Illinois native was a retired employee of G.D.I. and member of Abounding Grace Ministries.  She was a daughter of the late Earl Glen Roberts and Anna Elvira Jobe Joyce.

She is survived by her husband: William Sircy, Scottsville, KY;

1 son: Bruce Southworth, Scottsville, KY;

1 daughter: Shannon Gregory, Fountain Run, KY;

3 grandchildren: Rachel Southworth, Robert Houston and Terri Oliver;

3 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by 3 sons: infant twins: Wade and Neil Southworth and Steve Southworth; 1 brother: Phillip Roberts (Rosie).

Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Wednesday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Elvis Farley officiating and burial in Drury Cemetery.  Visitation will be 12:Noon until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home.  According to the Kentucky Funeral Director’s Association, social distancing and face mask are REQUIRED and NO PUBLIC lounge is available.

