Tuesday 5th January 2021
Harold Dean Hurt

Harold Dean Hurt The Scottsville, KY native was a tobacco farmer, retired employee of Dollar General and member of Cedar Cross Missionary Baptist Church.  He was a son of the late John Ray Hurt and Vera Mae Williams Hurt. 

He is survived by his wife:  Jean Pedigo Hurt, Scottsville, KY; 

1 son:  Johnny Hurt and wife, Linda, Lafayette, TN; 

1 daughter:  Tammy Lindsey and husband, Randy, Scottsville, KY; 

1 granddaughter:  Heather Spears (Scottie); 

5 great grandchildren:  Morgan, Hallie, David, Nikeisha and Myleigh; and 

Several nieces and nephews. 

He was preceded in death by 4 brothers:  Bill Hurt, Carl Hurt, Leon Hurt and Charles Neal Hurt; 

2 sisters:  Norene Dale and Lillian Roberson. 

Funeral service will be 12:00 noon Thursday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Owen Minix officiating and burial in Allen County Memorial Gardens.  Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. Wednesday and after 7:00 a.m. Thursday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home.  According to the Kentucky Funeral Director’s Association, social distancing and face masks are required and there is NO PUBLIC lounge available. 

