Harold Dean Hurt The Scottsville, KY native was a tobacco farmer, retired employee of Dollar General and member of Cedar Cross Missionary Baptist Church. He was a son of the late John Ray Hurt and Vera Mae Williams Hurt.

He is survived by his wife: Jean Pedigo Hurt, Scottsville, KY;

1 son: Johnny Hurt and wife, Linda, Lafayette, TN;

1 daughter: Tammy Lindsey and husband, Randy, Scottsville, KY;

1 granddaughter: Heather Spears (Scottie);

5 great grandchildren: Morgan, Hallie, David, Nikeisha and Myleigh; and

Several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by 4 brothers: Bill Hurt, Carl Hurt, Leon Hurt and Charles Neal Hurt;

2 sisters: Norene Dale and Lillian Roberson.

Funeral service will be 12:00 noon Thursday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Owen Minix officiating and burial in Allen County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. Wednesday and after 7:00 a.m. Thursday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home. According to the Kentucky Funeral Director’s Association, social distancing and face masks are required and there is NO PUBLIC lounge available.