Marriage Licenses – Week of Dec. 21 and 28, 2020

GLASGOW, Ky. – The following marriage licenses were issued from Dec. 21 to Dec. 30, 2020.

Dec. 21, 2020:

Jordan C. Lobb, 29, of Cave City, and Richard J. Hunt, 49, of Cave City.

Dec. 23, 2020:

Wendi D. Boyd, 31, of Cave City, and Michael C. Gussler, 56, of Cave City.

Dec. 28, 2020:

Wendy R. Elsner, 36, of Smiths Grove, and Toby L. Greshaw, 37, of Smiths Grove.

Dec. 29, 2020:

Kendra L. Atkinson, 42, of Glasgow, and Amanda J. Gibson, 41, of Edmonton.

Dec. 30, 2020:

Tamala W. Gibbons, 58, of Clarksville, Tenn., and Kenneth W. Seeley, 58, of Clarksville, Tenn.