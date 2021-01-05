Survivors include a son, Larry Joe Culver (Evelyn) of Kingsport, TN; grandchildren, Jo Carole Dearing (husband Bucky) and Tracy Michelle Caswell (husband Bob); three great-granddaughters, Janey Esquivel (husband Matt), Hannah Dearing and Samantha Caswell; two great-great-granddaughters, Hazel and Sophia Esquivel.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Culver whom she married on August 7, 1943; one son, Ronnie Culver; and six brothers and sisters.

Funeral service for Mrs. Culver will be 11:00am Saturday, January 9th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 5:00pm until 8:00pm and on Saturday morning until time for service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family request that a memorial contribution be made in honor of Louise Taylor Culver to your favorite charity.

All those who wish to honor and remember Mrs. Culver in person at the visitation or service must wear a mask or facial covering and practice social distancing while inside the funeral home for the safety of those in attendance.