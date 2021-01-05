Green River Ferry reopens at Mammoth Cave

(NPS PHOTO: D. SPILLMAN)

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. – The Green River Ferry reopened Jan. 3 after several months of construction forced a closure on the device connecting portions of roadway in Mammoth Cave National Park.

The ferry will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. A daily closure will last from 1:45 to 2:15 p.m. for cleaning and disinfection of the operating booth between shifts.

The service closed in early September of 2020. A complete vehicle ramp project to extend the access ramp by 30 feet into the Green River was completed. The contractor, Kovilic Construction Company, took advantage of the lower than normal water levels, which allowed them to reach the lowest sections of the ramp where they needed to complete much of the work required for the project.

Additional paving on the south ramp and coffer dam removal on the north ramp is still needed, according to a news release from MCNP. Short term closures are expected through the spring and summer.

For additional information, the Green River Ferry Hotline is reachable at (270) 758-2166. Follow @MCNPRoadsFerry on Twitter.