Zoë Kravitz Files for Divorce from Husband Karl Glusman After 18 Months of Marriage

Zoë Kravitz, 32, and her husband Karl Glusman, 32, have split after 18 months of marriage. In court records obtained by PEOPLE, the Big Little Lies star filed for divorce on Dec. 23.

Kravitz and Glusman, who were first linked in October 2016, wed in June 2019 at the Paris home of the actress’ father, Lenny Kravitz.

Over the summer, the actress celebrated the pair’s wedding anniversary, sharing a black-and-white photo from their nuptials. “One year,” she captioned the image. The actor also shared his own tribute, calling the actress his “best friend.”

Kravitz first revealed news of their engagement during a 2018 interview with Rolling Stone: “Oh yeah, I’m engaged,” she explained when the reporter spotted her ring. “I haven’t told anyone yet — I mean, I haven’t told the world. I wanted to keep it private.”

Editorial credit: Joe Seer / Shutterstock.com

