Wilodene Bryant Hollinsworth, age 93 of Tompkinsville, Kentucky passed away peacefully on January 3, 2021 at TJ Sampson Hospital in Glasgow. She was born on November 28, 1927, a daughter of the late Emma Froedge and Roscoe Martin.

Wilodene grew up in Tompkinsville and attended Tompkinsville High School. During World War II, at a young age, she married James Bryant, who was drafted into the Army. While he was in the military, they lived in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. When James was deployed to the Pacific, she lived in Louisiana. After the war, James and Wilodene returned to Tompkinsville. Over the years, they had four sons. She was elected as the Monroe County Treasurer and James was elected as Sheriff. Later, she managed the Pedigo and Lessenberry Insurance Agency office in Tompkinsville until her retirement. She was widowed at the age of 39 and was left with one son in college, one in high school, and two in elementary school. The fact that all four sons graduated from college was a true testament to her love and dedication to her boys. In 1991, she married John Black Hollinsworth, gaining her a wonderful new family. They made their home in Ft. Meyers, FL and then in Tompkinsville. They had eight years together before he passed away in 2002.

Wilodene was a much loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She had an amazing memory, especially of Monroe County residents and history and was a great storyteller.

She is survived by her four sons: James Brownlow “Jim” Bryant III and his wife Sallie of Birmingham, AL, John Oscar Bryant and his wife Penny of Lexington, Joe Martin Bryant and his wife Robin of Lexington, William Jeffrey Bryant and his wife Ann of Lexington; one sister Glaydene Huffaker of Ocala, FL, grandchildren James “Jay” Bryant IV (Chris) of Roswell, GA, John Paul “JP” Bryant (Jenny), Jonna Durbin (Dean), Jason Bryant (Christina), Jill Bertram (Brent), Jamie Bryant Morgan and Emma James Bryant and Jack Bryant, all of Lexington, KY, and Jodi (Chris) Norris of Lexington, SC, great grandchildren, Jenna and Jacob Bryant of Roswell, GA, Jessica Durbin, Jane Durbin, Jonathan Davis Bryant, Jentry Bertram John Simon Bertram, John Paul Bryant, and Jackson Bryant all of Lexington, KY, and Patrick Norris and Caroline Norris of Lexington, SC. She is also survived by one stepson, Craig Steven Hollinsworth of Ashland, OR and one stepdaughter in law, Mary Jane Hollinsworth of Louisville, KY. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her husbands, James Bryant and John Black Hollinsworth, her brother Jesse Martin and her sister Jewel Pitcock, and her stepson Dr. John Leo Hollinsworth.

The family wishes to thank her special friends Janis Ferguson, Betty Spears and Paula Starnes who loved and cared for her over recent years.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the University of Kentucky Bryant Family Scholarship for the benefit of Monroe County students who attend UK or the Oak Hill Cemetery Fund. Donations to the Scholarship Fund can be made payable to the University of Kentucky and sent to 4008 Acton Circle, Birmingham, AL 35243. Please write Bryant Family Scholarship in the memo line. Donations to the Oak Hill Cemetery Fund can be sent to the Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Yokley Trible Funeral Home followed by interment in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 from 5-7 PM, and Thursday after 9:00 AM until service time at 1PM .

Pallbearers: Jay Bryant. John Paul Bryant, Jason Bryant, Jack Bryant, Brent Bertram, Dean Durbin, and Terry McPherson. Honorary Pallbearers: Jacob Bryant, Davis Bryant, John Simon Bryant, Chris Norris, Patrick Norris, John Paul Bryant, Jackson Bryant, Janis Ferguson, Betty Spears, Paula Starnes, Beatrice Lane, Joanne Philpot, and Wendell Nixon.