Marvin Timothy Pate, 66, of Bee Spring passed away at 6:30 AM Sunday Jan. 3, 2021 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.

The Edmonson County native was a former employee of Leggett & Platt in Leitchfield. He was a son of the late Winfield “Jube” Pate and Pinie Ailene Carroll Pate.

A public walk-through visitation is scheduled for 4-7 PM Friday at Jock United Baptist Church, where he was a member. Funeral services will be private. Burial will take place in Jock Cemetery.

Surviving are his wife, Marilou Parrigan Pate; a daughter, Amanda Christine Price (Thomas) of Morgantown; a brother, Leo Pate of Leitchfield; three grandchildren, Madison Grace Price, Isabella Price and Michael Price; and a niece, Amy Leah Pate.