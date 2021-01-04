Maria Magdalena (Meidinger) Furrow, 81, of Scottsville, KY passed away Sunday, January 03, 2021, at her residence in Scottsville, KY.

She was born in Germany on May 02, 1939, to the late Michael and Fransisca Meidinger. She married Gail Woodrow Furrow, who precedes her in death, in Basel, Switzerland on March 07, 1961. In addition to the love of her family, she loved floral design. Maria was the owner of Furrow Farm’s Flower Company, and a member of Victory Hill Church.

She is survived by one son: Greg Furrow and wife, Sonya, Scottsville, KY;

One daughter: Carmen Wilson and husband, Michael, Bowling Green, KY;

Twelve grandchildren: Westin Wilson, Jordan Wilson, Trevor Wilson, Jennifer Bryant, Sarah Johnson, Michael Wilson Jr., Elizabeth Furrow Creek, Derrick Furrow, Noah Furrow, Morgan Handy, Zackery Heath, and Baylee Knox;

Sixteen great-grandchildren also survive.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by a son: Tony Furrow and daughter-in-law, Lillian Furrow.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, January 06, 2021 at 1:00PM at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home, with burial to follow in the Crescent Hill Cemetery in Scottsville, KY.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 06, 2021 from 10:00AM-1:00PM at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home

Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association and can be made at the funeral home.

In accordance with the Governor’s Mandate, social distancing and face coverings are REQUIRED and NO PUBLIC lounge is available at this time.