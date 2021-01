Linda Sturgeon, age 59 of Munfordville passed away Sunday, Jan 3 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Ronnie & Emma Sturgeon.

Linda is survived by one son James Sturgeon of Horse Cave. Two sisters Loretta McCluskey and Wilma Sturgeon. The family of Linda Sturgeon chose cremation and no services are scheduled at this time. Sego Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.