Dorothy Ann “Dot” Meredith Bullock, 74, of Poplar Springs passed away peacefully at 10:45 PM Friday January 1, 2021 at her home with family by her side.

The Edmonson County native was a homemaker and a member of Poplar Springs United Baptist Church. She was a daughter of the late Everett J. “Jimmy” Meredith and Effie O. Anderson Meredith. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Regnal Meredith and Perry Veldon Meredith; and a sister, Eva Tomes.

A public walk-through visitation will take place 4-7 PM Monday at Gravil Funeral Home. All other services will be private due to COVID-19 protocols. Burial will take place in Poplar Springs Cemetery.

Surviving are her husband of 56 years, Anderson W. “Woody” Bullock; two brothers, Dallas Meredith (Nell) of Brownsville and Larry Meredith of Poplar Springs; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.