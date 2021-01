Birthdays and Anniversaries Monday, January 4, 2021

Birthdays and Anniversaries Monday, January 4, 2021

Lois Mullins

Linda Gibbons

Jamie Mutter Riley

Kathy Earls

Mary Ann Forbes

Shirley Hoops

Clifford Broady

Teddy Stevens

Gavin Atkinson (20)

Anniversaries

David and Evelyn Garrett 47 from ATS class of 1964