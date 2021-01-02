Bars, restaurants want New Year’s do-over after bomb scare

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Bars and restaurants in one Kentucky city are planning a do-over of New Year’s Eve after a bomb scare caused police to evacuate a chunk of the downtown business district just as revelers were settling in.

Lexington police spotted a suspicious RV in a parking lot Thursday night, and an explosives-sniffing police dog signaled an alert. Although it turned out to be a false alarm, police weren’t taking any chances after the Christmas Day bombing by a man in an RV in Nashville.

Several restaurants are now offering their specially planned New Year’s dinners on Friday and Saturday nights and bars are leaving decorations up so the party can continue.