Barbara Jean Huff age 58 of Horse Cave passed away Saturday, Jan. 2nd at her home. She was the daughter of the late John Henry & Lola Mae Kinney Minor.

Barbara Jean is survived by her husband Steve Huff, her daughter Coren Sexton & her husband Chavis of Horse Cave, two grandchildren Chloe Sexton & Cheston Sexton, four brothers Jerry Minor, Dale Minor, Bobby Minor and his wife Mindy, David “Bones” Minor & his wife Mary, three sisters Betty Weaver, Mary Gibbons and her husband Mike and Shirley Crenshaw, several nieces & nephews, several great nieces & great nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral services for Barbara Jean Huff will be 1pm Tuesday, Jan. 5th at The Way Church in Horse Cave, under the direction of the Sego Funeral Home. Bro. Paul Grider will be officiating. Burial will be in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 12-8pm at The Way Church and will continue after 9am Tuesday until time for the service at The Way Church.

The family request that memorial donations be given to Sego Funeral Home to help with the funeral expenses.