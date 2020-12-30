Trump’s $2,000 checks all but dead as GOP Senate refuses aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s push for bigger $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks is all but dead in the Senate.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is proposing an alternative approach of loading up the bill with other White House priorities that appears destined to fail. With Republicans deeply divided over providing more aid, McConnell is trying to provide an offramp for GOP senators to avoid a tough vote.

The stonewalling drew criticism from all corners — Trump, Democrats and leading Republicans.

But McConnell is unmoved. His new bill includes the formation of a commission to investigate the 2020 election as well as a complicated repeal of big tech liability protections.

No votes are scheduled.