Beshear: Kentuckians should avoid big New Year’s gatherings

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear is urging Kentuckians to avoid large New Year’s Eve gatherings.

He calls it a small sacrifice to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The governor’s comments came Tuesday as he announced nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases and 31 more virus-related deaths in Kentucky. The governor also announced two new vaccine allocations that will deliver 53,700 more doses to Kentucky for the week of Jan. 4.

Beshear says he’s extending his statewide mask mandate. He says the mandate will be renewed again on Jan. 2 for another 30 days.