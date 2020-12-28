University of Utah freshman running back Ty Jordan dies at 19

University of Utah announced over the weekend that running back Ty Jordan has died. He was 19.

Utah Head Football Coach Kyle Whittingham, said in a statement on the university’s website: “Words cannot express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling right now upon learning of the tragic death of our teammate and brother, Ty JordanTy’s personality and smile were infectious and he made a huge impact on our program in the short time he was with us. He leaves an indelible mark on each of us and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. From the bottom of our hearts, all of us in the Utah Football Family want to say we love you Ty and may you rest in peace.”

Jordan’s death comes days after he was named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year after running 597 yards with six touchdowns on 83 carries in five games. Media outlets have linked Jordan’s death with a reported accidental shooting in Denton, Texas, but Denton police have not confirmed Jordan as the victim of the incident.

Jordan’s mother, Tiffany, died in August at 43 of stage 4 lung and bone cancer. Jordan’s pinned tweet features a photo of his mother surrounded by family members with the caption: “Dear mom, I love you so much, you’ve shown me over the past couple years how much a warrior you are. Watch over me and guide me momma.”

University of Utah freshman running back dies at 19 Via www.msn.com University of Utah freshman running back Ty Jordan, who this week was named Pac-12’s offensive…

Editorial credit: Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock.com