Sex and the City Reboot Coming to HBO Max

A Sex and the City reboot is coming. Deadline confirmed that HBO is set to bring back the show as a limited series for its premium streaming service, HBO Max.

Sex and the City was undoubtedly one of the most iconic shows of the 2000s. The series, created by Darren Star based on Candace Bushnell’s book, ran for six seasons and 94 episodes between 1998 and 2004. It starred Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes, Kristin Davis as Charlotte York, and Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones.

Bradshaw, Nixon, and Davis are all interested in the reunion, though Cattrall will likely not be featured. After releasing two follow-up films in 2008 and 2010, the Sex and the City cast was set to make a third feature film in 2017 that was shelved due to a feud between Cattrall and Parker.

