Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Girlfriend Brittany Bell

Nick Cannon and his girlfriend Brittany Bell have welcomed their second child together. The 33-year-old Bell posted to social media to announce the arrival of their daughter, Powerful Queen Cannon.

Brittany wrote on Instagram: “The best gift ever [heart emoji] we have been surprised with… A GIRL!!!!! [crown emoji] Powerful Queen Cannon [crown emoji] came this week perfect timing for Christmas. So much more to share. All I can say is that Nick was my rock through the most intense yet empowering natural water birth. It was nothing but POWERFUL [heart emojis] Merry Christmas!!!! THANK YOU GOD (sic)”

Nick, 40, started dating Brittany in 2014, and in 2016 the couple announced they were expecting their first child together, son Golden. Cannon also has nine-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, who was married to from 2008-2016.

Editorial credit: DFree / Shutterstock.com