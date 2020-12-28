Army sergeant charged after shooting at Illinois bowling alley kills 3, wounds 3 others

Officials said on Sunday that a 37-year-old male Army sergeant has been charged after three people were killed and three others wounded in a shooting Saturday night described as a random act at a bowling alley in northern Illinois.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley said during a news conference that suspect Duke Webb has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder. Webb, a resident of Shalimar, Fla., is a special forces assistant operations and intelligence sergeant assigned to Eglin Air Force Base in Florida’s Panhandle. He joined the Army in 2008 and was on leave.

olice received a call about a shooting at Don Carter Lanes, Rockford police Chief Daniel O’Shea said at a news briefing.The fatalities, whose identities have not been released by Winnebago Sheriff’s Office, were three men 73, 65 and 69. A 62-year-old male who received multiple gunshot wounds underwent surgery overnight and is in critical condition.

Don Carter Lanes owner John Sommer described the four older victims as “regular wonderful costumers.” Two teenagers were picking up food when they were shot. A 14-year-old boy was shot in the face and is now in stable condition, a 16-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder, and has been treated and released from a local hospital. The shooting happened inside and outside the bowling alley.