Thunder vs. Rockets Game Postponed After Three Players for Houston Test Positive for COVID-19

The NBA said in a news release late on Wednesday afternoon that the game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets game was being postponed “in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocol.

The NBA said, “Three Houston Rockets players have returned tests that were either positive or inconclusive for coronavirus under the N, “BA’s testing programFollowing the contact tracing protocol, four other players are quarantined at this time. … All other Rockets players were tested again today, and all returned negative results.”

In addition, Rockets All-NBA guard James Harden would have been unavailable “due to a violation of the Health and Safety Protocols,” the league said. With center DeMarcus Cousins questionable with a sprained ankle, the Rockets did not have the league-required eight players available to play.

