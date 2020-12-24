Thursday 24th December 2020
wclu-logo-web
winie-logo-web

President Trump issues 26 more pardons and commutations including Paul Manafort and Roger Stone

  • @ 5:00 am

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump granted 26 new pardons and commutations. Trump granted full pardons to his former campaign adviser Roger Stone and former campaign chairman Paul Manafort who were both convicted of multiple crimes related to Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and potential collusion by Trump’s campaign. Trump has pardoned five people connected with Mueller’s investigation including his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, George Papadopoulos, and Dutch lawyer Alex van der Zwaan

The White House on Wednesday said Stone was granted a “full and unconditional” pardon alleging he was treated unfairly by Mueller’s team due to “prosecutorial misconduct.”  Stone was sentenced to 40 months in prison for lying to Congress during the investigation.

Trump also pardoned Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, who pleaded guilty in 2004 to 16 counts of tax evasion.

Trump pardons Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, Charles Kushner and others

Via www.nbcnews.com
On Tuesday, Trump pardoned more than a dozen people, including former campaign adviser George…
 

Editorial credit: Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com

Share this posts

Menu

Sister Stations

Station Info

© 2020 WCLU Radio Powered by OneCMS™ | Served by InterTech Media LLC