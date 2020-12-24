President Trump issues 26 more pardons and commutations including Paul Manafort and Roger Stone

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump granted 26 new pardons and commutations. Trump granted full pardons to his former campaign adviser Roger Stone and former campaign chairman Paul Manafort who were both convicted of multiple crimes related to Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and potential collusion by Trump’s campaign. Trump has pardoned five people connected with Mueller’s investigation including his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, George Papadopoulos, and Dutch lawyer Alex van der Zwaan

The White House on Wednesday said Stone was granted a “full and unconditional” pardon alleging he was treated unfairly by Mueller’s team due to “prosecutorial misconduct.” Stone was sentenced to 40 months in prison for lying to Congress during the investigation.

Trump also pardoned Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, who pleaded guilty in 2004 to 16 counts of tax evasion.

