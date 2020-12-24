Thursday 24th December 2020
wclu-logo-web
winie-logo-web

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reveal Christmas Card With Son Archie

  • @ 4:10 am

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have revealed their 2020 holiday card ahead of their first Christmas in the US. 

On Wednesday, UK-based animal welfare charity Mayhew debuted the card, which features an illustration of the couple with their 19-month-old son, Archie, and two dogs, Pula and Guy, along with the words, “Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a happy new year.” 

According to a spokesperson for the duke and duchess, “The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays.”  

Take a closer look at Meghan and Harry’s 2020 Christmas card below or at the link: here.

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Son Archie Has Red Hair Just Like His Dad on Their Christmas Card!

Via www.justjared.com
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially unveiled their sweet Christmas Card for the 2020…
 

Editorial credit: ComposedPix / Shutterstock.com

Share this posts

Menu

Sister Stations

Station Info

© 2020 WCLU Radio Powered by OneCMS™ | Served by InterTech Media LLC