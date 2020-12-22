Michelle Carver, 55, of Austin, KY passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Glasgow, KY native was a homemaker and a daughter of the late Harold Franklin Carver and Shirley Faye Hogue Carver, who survives.

She is survived by her daughter: Jamie White and fiance’, Austin Finley, Cookeville, TN;

1 step son: Joe Buchanan, Scottsville, KY;

Her mother: Shirley Hogue Carver, Glasgow, KY;

6 grandchildren;

She was preceded in death by 1 brother: David Carver.

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Cremation was chosen and Goad Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations for funeral expenses. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home.