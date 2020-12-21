Reggie Jaggers, 69, of Chalybeate passed away at 5:12 AM Saturday

Dec. 19, 2020 at his home. The Edmonson County native was a professional musician, a

member of ASCAP, a member of Tri-Five Association and a member of Bee Spring

Missionary Baptist Church. He was a son of the late Lester Lee Jaggers and Ruelmer

Hayes Jaggers.

Surviving are his wife, Alicia “Lisa” Jenkins

Jaggers; two sons, David Jaggers (Allison) of Tullahoma, TN and Michael Jaggers of

Sunfish; two step sons, Will Hale of Mobile, AL and Logan Graham of Auburn, AL; a

brother, Stanley Jaggers of Brownsville; four sisters, Sheila Johnston (Tim) of

Smiths Grove, Donna Lindsey (Greg) of Bowling Green, Tammy Tennison (Timmy) of

Sweeden and Christy Cannon (Joey) of Mammoth Cave; three grandchildren, Emilee

Jaggers, Ellie Mayhew and James Jaggers; and several nieces and nephews A public walk-through visitation will take place 5-7 PM Tuesday at Gravil Funeral Home. Funeral services will be private. Burial will

take place in Bee Spring Cemetery .