Terry Stevenson Ford

Terry Ford, 64, of Mt. Hermon, KY passed away Friday, December 18th, at Monroe County Medical Center ER.

Terry was born in Cookeville, TN, January 11, 1956, son of the late Ruby (Jones) and John Ford. He was a 1974 Graduate of Gamaliel High School. He married Anne Crowe at the home of Brother Carl Jones February 16, 1979, he was employed as a Bus Driver & Bus Garage worker at the Monroe County Board of Education for 32 years & was a Farmer.

Terry is survived by his son, Matthew, husband of LaShae Ford & two daughters, Ashley Ford, and Chasity, wife of Joseph Howard, all of Mt. Hermon, KY;

Four grandchildren, Lane and Molly Anne Ford, and Lydia and Hadyn Howard; sister, Judy, wife of Roger Rouse & brother, Joe, husband of Betty Ford, all of Tompkinsville, KY.

His Parents, John & Ruby Ford & sister, Virginia McMillin preceded him in death.

Funeral Service will be held 1 PM on Tuesday, December 22nd at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY. Brother David Towe will officiate, with burial to follow in the Bethlehem Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 4 PM to 8 PM on Monday, December 21st at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY & 9 AM to 1 PM on Tuesday, December 22nd at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY.

Donations in Terry’s memory are suggested to the Bethlehem Cemetery.