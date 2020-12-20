Kentucky State Police investigating single-vehicle collision in Trigg County

Cadiz, KY. (December 19, 2020) – Reconstructionists with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 responded to a single-vehicle injury collision in Cadiz Friday, December 18, 2020.

Post 1 was contacted by Trigg County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 6:15 p.m. to investigate the collision which occurred on US HWY 68 W near the intersection of KY 128. Preliminary investigation by reconstructionists shows a 16 year old juvenile was operating a 2004 Nissan Xterra, traveling west on US 68, when he traveled off the right shoulder of the roadway and struck a guardrail. The operator overcorrected and traveled into the median, attempted to regain control and exit the median, but overcorrected again, causing the vehicle to overturn several times before coming to rest in the roadway on its roof. During the collision, an 18 year old passenger was ejected from the vehicle.

The passenger was transported by Air-Evac to Skyline Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. The operator was transported by Trigg County EMS to the Trigg County Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and released. Two other juvenile passengers in the vehicle were uninjured during the collision.

The juvenile operator was charged with Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Substance, 1st Degree (Aggravated Circumstances), No Operator’s License, and Assault, 2nd Degree. He was released to his parents.