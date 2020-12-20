Frances Ann (Conkin) Bowman, 90, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, December 18th, at Monroe County Medical Center.

Frances was born in Monroe County, KY, on October 3, 1930, a daughter of the late Kate (Marshall) and Clarence Conkin.

Frances graduated from Tompkinsville High School in 1949. She worked at Monroe County Health Department from 1950-1990. She was a faithful member of Tompkinsville First Methodist Church.

On February 12, 1949, she married Eugene Bowman. He preceded her in death on July 10, 2012.

Frances is survived by a daughter, Patty Bowman and a son, Jeff Bowman, both of Tompkinsville, KY; two grandchildren, Dr. Nick Bowman, DMD., and wife, Alexandra, of Soddy Daisy, TN, and Lindsay Reece, and husband, Andrew, of Glasgow, KY; and one great grandson, Parker Luke Bowman.

Frances is preceded in death by her brothers, Glen, Robert, James, Reggie and Granger Conkin, and sister, Naomi Thompson.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 21st at Tompkinsville First United Methodist Church, 116 E. 3rd Street, Tompkinsville, KY, 42167.

Visitation will be Sunday, 2-6 P.M. at Tompkinsville First United Methodist Church and Monday 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM at the church.

Burial is in Liberty Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Frances’ memory may be made to Liberty Cemetery.

Arrangements under the direction of Yokley Trible Funeral Home.