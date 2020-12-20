Mrs. Betty Frances (Rich) McIntyre, 72, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky passed away peacefully, Friday morning December 18, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. She was born on May 16, 1948, the daughter of the late Elzie Duncan and Dollie Ree (Crowe) Rich. Betty was raised by her “Mammie” Ova Mae Grace Rich. Betty worked in sewing factories, and retail stores throughout the years. She enjoyed gardening, but more than anything her grandchildren held a special place in her heart.

Betty is survived by three daughters; Pamela Hammer and husband Eddie, Kelli Cornelius and husband Jonathan, both of Tompkinsville, and Sherrie Tyree and husband Brian of Scottsburg, Indiana, one sister; Jo Ann Dickman of Gainesboro, Tennessee, seven grandchildren; James (Cyndll) Tyree, Richton Hammer, Jairus Tyree, Rhea Ann (John) Jackson, Jadda Tyree, James Isaac Brooks, Khloe Cornelius, and Kela Cornelius, to be delivered any day. One great-granddaughter; Roxie Tyree also survives.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her “Mammie,” Ova Mae Grace Rich, one brother; Roger Rich, and the father of her youngest child; Bobby McIntyre.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, all services will be private. A private family visitation will be held on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at the Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home in Tompkinsville. Burial will be in the Moore Cemetery in Moss, Tennessee.

