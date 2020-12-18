Friday 18th December 2020
Joyce Faye Payne, 70, of Adolphus, KY passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at her residence.  The Livingston, TN native was a homemaker and attended Living Water Full Gospel Church.  She was a daughter of the late Frank Johnson, Sr. and Clara Ollie Cravens Johnson and wife of the late Lewis Lee Payne.

She is survived by 1 son: Jeremiah Payne and wife, Cora, Scottsville, KY;

1 daughter: Jessie Sue Mansfield, Fountain Run, KY;

Her companion: Albert Bailey, Adolphus, KY;

2 brothers: Jimmy Leon Johnson, Lafayette, TN and Bill Johnson, Scottsville, KY;

2 sisters: Lois Davis and husband, Gary, Scottsville, KY; Linda Kimble and husband, Robert, Brownsville, KY;  5 grandchildren: Monica Sue McCaslin, Anthony Joe Harrison, Emily Whitney, Delbert Dagen and Margaret Anna Bella Russell;11 great grandchildren and 1 great grand on the way.\

She was preceded in death by 1 son: Tommy Russell; 1 grandson: Brandon Thomas Harrison and 4 brothers: Ricky Joe Johnson, Frank Johnson, Jr., Danny Johnson and Larry Johnson.

Funeral services will be 2:30 P.M. Saturday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Dewayne Taylor officiating and burial in Allen County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Friday and after 7:00 A.M. Saturday until funeral time. According to the Kentucky Funeral Director’s Association, you must social distance and face mask are REQUIRED and there is NO PUBLIC lounge available.

