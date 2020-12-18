Joann Garrett Walbert, 90, Glasgow, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at NHC Health Care Center. Born in Owensboro, she was the daughter of the late William Herbert Garrett and Olean Howard Garrett.

Joann was the retired assistant manager of Howard Clinic in Glasgow; a member of the First Christian Church and the Golden Rule Sunday School Class; and was a former member of the Glasgow Scottie Band Parents when her children were students, chaperoning the band on many out-of-town trips, such as New York and New Orleans.

Survivors include her two children: David Walbert and wife Debbie of Glasgow, and Leah Ann Spafford and husband Denny of Fairbury, IL; three grandchildren: Todd Walbert and wife Stephanie of Lexington, Adam Spafford and wife Amanda, and Leslie Schaeffer and husband Chuck all of Bloomington, IL; four great-grandchildren: Kate Shapiro, Corbin Schaeffer, Bentley Schaeffer, and Arabella Schaeffer.

A private graveside service will be held for the immediate family at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the First Christian Church. Arrangements entrusted to Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.