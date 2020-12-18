Friday 18th December 2020
Gordon Scruggs, 81, of Scottsville, KY passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green.  The Scottsville, KY native was a retired employee of Allen County Road Department, a self employed painter, a member of Scottsville General Baptist Church and attended Powerhouse Pentecostal Church.  He was a son of the late Charles Scruggs and Janie Ruth Sloan Pardue.

He is survived by his wife: Annie Katherine Scruggs, Scottsville, KY;

4 daughters: Vickie Jones and husband, Jimmy; Becky Ballard and husband, Eric; Reba Pardue and Lesa Francis and husband, Jeff, all of Scottsville, KY;

6 grandchildren: Beth Absher, Brad Absher (Grace); Jake Pardue (Misty); Jordan Dillard (Tyson); Josh Jones (Brittany) and Thomas Spencer;

7 great grandchildren, 4 step grandchildren and 4 step great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by 1 grandson: Arron Jones; 2 brothers: Archie Scruggs and Larry Pardue and 1 sister: Patty Stinson.

Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Monday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Roger Brown officiating and burial in Crescent Hill Cemetery.  Visitation will be 12:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Sunday and after 7:00 A.M. Monday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home.  According to Kentucky Funeral Director’s Association, social distancing and face mask are REQUIRED and NO PUBLIC lounge is available.

