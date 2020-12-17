Patricia Louise “Patty” Sullivan age 73 but forever 29, passed away at her home Thursday morning. Patty is the daughter of the late Charlie & Bernita Burdine Estes. She was a homemaker, a loving wife, mom and granny. Patty was a devoted Christian and a member of the Bonnieville Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by a brother Dickie Estes and two sisters Shirley Sanders & Pam McClain.

She is survived by her husband Charles “Cry” Sullivan; a daughter Maribrooke Walters & her husband Aaron, two sons Danny Sullivan & his wife Angela and Rusty Sullivan & his wife Beverly; one sister Shirley Sanders, five grandchildren Cody Sullivan & his wife Kaidy, Abby Carty & her husband Justin, Shelby Johnson & her husband Jesse, Mallory Sullivan & Sawyer Walters; six great-grandchildren Kimber Larimore, Knox and Wren Carter, Jake and Bo Johnson and Austyn Sullivan.

Funeral services for Patricia Louise “Patty” Sullivan will be 11am CST Saturday at the Bonnieville Baptist Church with Bro. Jeremy Glaab officiating. Burial will be in the Memory Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5-8pm CST at Sego Funeral Home and after 10am Saturday at the Bonnieville Baptist Church.