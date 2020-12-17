McCoy indicted in connection to daughter’s May death

(BARREN COUNTY DETENTION CENTER)

GLASGOW, Ky. – A Barren County man was indicted early this month on two separate counts of crimes related to his daughter’s death in May.

A Barren County grand jury indicted Christopher M. McCoy, 32, of Glasgow, with second degree manslaughter and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance which impairs one’s driving ability (aggravator).

“The defendant committed the crime of MANSLAUGHTER, 2nd DEGREE when he wantonly caused the death of Addison McCoy and her death resulted from his operation of a motor vehicle,” according to the indictment.

The manslaughter charge is a Class C Felony in Kentucky.

The indictment also specifies McCoy has had one other count of driving under the influence.

McCoy was charged with murder in August after an investigation discovered he had methamphetamine in his blood when he crashed his vehicle in May along Coral Hill Road.

McCoy’s daughter, Addison, was inside the vehicle during the collision. She died in the crash.

Jail records indicate McCoy was arrested and lodged in the Barren County Jail on Nov. 24. He is charged with contempt of court libel/ slander. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 15, 2021.