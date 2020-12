GLASGOW, Ky. – The Liberty District Association will provide free food boxes to the community on Friday.

Beverly Ford, a representative of the Association and a Cave City Councilperson, said the group would distribute the boxes from 12 p.m. through 3 p.m. on Friday. The boxes will be disbursed at the Ralph Bunche Center on Bunche Avenue in Glasgow.

The boxes are limited to one per household. There is no stipulation regarding eligibility to receive the box.