David Ray Cummins, 74, of Knob Lick, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday evening, December 15, 2020. David was born August 14, 1946, in Chickasha, Oklahoma. He was the son of the late Ernest and Ruby Cummins.

David was a retired custodian from NHC and was a member of the Landmark United Pentecostal Church in Glasgow.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Holley Cummins of Knob Lick. One daughter, Holly Williams, her husband Mason of Knob Lick and two grandchildren, Levi and Haven Williams. Three sisters, Dorothy Greenwood of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Kathy (Al) Yurgilevich and Martha (Rick) Ritter both of Cheyenne, Wyoming. One brother Tim (Barbara) Cummins also from Cheyenne. David is also survived by his mother in law Amy Holley of Knob Lick.

Funeral services for David Cummins will be held 1:00 PM Saturday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Houk Cemetery. A walk-through visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Friday at the funeral home.

Family and friends may visit www.facebook.com/butlerfuneralhome at 1:00pm Saturday, Dec. 19 to participate in the live stream of the funeral celebration.

All those who wish to honor and remember Mr. Cummins in person must wear a mask or other appropriate facial covering and practice social distancing while inside the funeral home for the safety of those in attendance.

Butler Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Cummins. Share your messages of condolence with the family of David Cummins at www.butler-funeralhome.com.