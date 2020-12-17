Dannie Lee Sanders, 77, of Mammoth Cave passed away at 8:33 PM Dec. 15, 2020 at the Hospice of Southern Kentucky House in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was a furniture and classic car restorer, owner and operator of Sanders Upholstery, a director of Exceptional Industries and a member of Pleasant Union United Baptist Church. He was a son of the late James Leroy Sanders and Eula Mae Vincent Sanders. He was preceded in death by a brother, Haskell Sanders. Public visitation will be 6-8 PM Friday at Gravil Funeral Home. Funeral services will be private. Burial will take place in Union Light Cemetery. Surviving are his wife, Judy Sanders; two daughters, Jamie Sanders of Grassland and Penny Sanders-Murray (Leo “Lucky”) of New Jersey; a son, Rowdy McMackin of Tennessee; a step son, Craig Meredith of Cub Run; a step daughter, Candice Thurrott of Connecticut; a sister, Judith Dean Vincent of Paoli, IN; five grandchildren, Kylie Murray, Marissa Meredith, Lyndi Meredith, Christian Kelly and Brett Murray; and three step grandchildren, Shahaley Decker, Cadance Meyers and Makayla Foreman.