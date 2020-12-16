Rita Thomason, 74 born January 19, 1946, passed away December 11, 2020 at Sparks Nursing Center, Central City, Kentucky. She was a Warren County native, daughter of the late Charles Gott and Lola Crowe Gott and preceded in death by a brother, Alton Gott.

Her survivors include three sisters; Rowena Adcox (Kenneth), of Bowling Green, Ramona Henderson (Larry), of Glasgow, KY, Lola Sanchez, of Princeton; three brothers, William “Bill” Gott (Betty), of Los Gatos, CA, Lanny Gott (Barbara), of Edmonton and Fred Gott of Inez and several nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid, there will be no funeral service. Burial will be in Berea Christian Church Cemetery beside her parents. Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel is in charge of arrangements.