Mr. Marjoe Wray of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at his residence in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 66 years, 8 months, and 25 days.

He was born in Burkesville, Kentucky on Saturday, March 20, 1954, the son of Paul Edward and Hazel (Blythe) Wray. He was of Methodist faith, attended Burkesville First United Methodist Church, was an employee of Bob Evans Manufacturing, and was a member of the Cumberland Lodge #413 F. & A. M., the Order of the Eastern Star Burkesville Chapter #380, and the Emmaus Circle of Brothers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Edward and Hazel (Blythe) Wray.

He is survived by his daughters, Michelle (Michael) Beaty of Albany, Kentucky, Tangela Scott of Lebanon, Kentucky, Tasha (Anthony) Willis, JaLisa (James) Cook, both of Burkesville, Kentucky, siblings, Wanda Smith of Bardstown, Kentucky, Ronnie Wray of Burkesville, Kentucky, grandchildren, Tessica (Jason) Feaster, Courtney Thacker, Trey Scott, Bailey (Autumn) Willis, A. J. Savage, Darius Scott, Hunner Cook, Gage Cook, and three great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Perkins Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Norris-New Funeral Home, until the funeral hour on Saturday.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of the arrangements.