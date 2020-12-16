Wednesday 16th December 2020
Minnesota Vikings Place Cornerback Kris Boyd On Injured Reserve

The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Kris Boyd on injured reserve on Tuesday, activating cornerback Mark Fields II from IR. Additionally, the Vikings signed safety Curtis Riley to the practice squad and released practice squad kicker Tristan Vizcaino.

Boyd has appeared in 10 games this season, making five starts at cornerback. He’s logged 34 tackles, one tackle for loss, two pass deflections and one forced fumble. Fields played 20 defensive snaps during Minnesota’s 28-22 victory over Green Bay and tallied one tackle before leaving with a punctured lung. He was placed on injured reserve shortly afterwards. Fields also played two special-teams snaps against Tennessee in Week 3.

Next up, Minnesota (6-7) will face Chicago (6-7) at 12 p.m.this Sunday

