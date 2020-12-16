Ernie Clay Weir (Updated)

Ernie Clay Weir 75, of Glasgow passed away at his residence Monday, December 14, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Born in Somerset, KY on November 5, 1945 to the late Levie and Ruth Patterson Weir. Mr. Weir was a well known and respected drywall contractor and real-estate investor. Mr. Weir loved spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter Leah Kate. He also loved fishing, gardening, playing his guitar and watching University of Kentucky Wildcat Basketball. He was a faithful member of the South Green Street Church of Christ.

Survivors include his wife Joyce Huff Weir; one daughter Tammy DeBorde (Todd) of Richmond, KY; one granddaughter Leah Kate DeBorde of Richmond, KY; one brother, Ivan Weir (Myra) of Parkers Lake, KY; a very special friend, James Jackson, Glasgow, who help him with his business along with taking care of him during his sickness; several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Marie Ping.

Funeral services will be held 11:00am Thursday, December 17, 2020 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with a graveside service at 1:30PM in the Russell Springs Cemetery in Russell Springs, KY. Visitation will be held Wednesday, Dec. 16th from 4:00pm until 8:00pm and on Thursday morning until time for the service.

Family and friends may visit www.facebook.com/crowfuneralhome at 1:00pm Thursday to participate in the Celebration of Life for Mr. Weir.

All those who wish to honor and remember Mr. Weir in person at the visitation or service must wear a mask or other appropriate facial covering and practice physical distancing while inside the funeral home for the safety of those in attendance.

