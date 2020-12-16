Connie Walden Young, 65, of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away Tuesday, December 15th, at Greenview Hospital in Bowling Green, KY.

Connie was born in Monroe County, KY on December 9, 1955, a daughter of the late Dorotha (Short ) and Bertie Ellsworth Walden.

Connie is survived by a son, Tanner Young, of Tompkinsville, KY; a granddaughter, Serenity Young.

Connie is also survived by three brothers, Jackie Walden, of Tompkinsville, KY; Jimmy Walden, of Tompkinsville, KY; Jerry Walden, of Tompkinsville, KY.

Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Carol Walden; and two brothers, Noel and Rex Walden.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, December 16th at Skaggs Creek Cemetery with burial to follow.

For the protection of Mrs. Young’s family, it is kindly asked to wear a mask, practice social distancing and refrain from physical touch.

Arrangements under the direction of Yokley Trible Funeral Home.