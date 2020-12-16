BCEA releases 2020 annual report, includes 2021 outlook

Maureen Carpenter, Barren County Economic Authority executive director, speaks to a crowd gathered at U.S. Bank to hear news of a USDA grant on Sept. 1, 2020.

(WCLU FILE PHOTO)

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Barren County Economic Authority released its 2020 Annual Report Tuesday with a presentation to local elected officials, economic development partners and transformational investors.

As the 2020 year comes to a close, the BCEA is sharing the report which highlights major accomplishments made over the last year, as well as the activities and initiatives of the organization, from engagement in the community, to leading efforts for site development across the county.

“Although this year has been challenging and we have had to modify our approach to economic development, we have still been very busy and have had an extremely successful year as we strive to create opportunities for growth in Barren County,” said Maureen Carpenter, Executive Director of the BCEA. “We are pleased to share this report with the community.”

At the beginning of the year, the BCEA approved an action plan for 2020/2021. The report provides readers information on the four key priorities as well as marketing efforts and small business support.

“In this report you will see the many projects and initiatives the board took on and I am proud of the BCEA’s efforts to address current economic needs while investing in strategies that will fuel economic opportunity for years to come,” said David Peterson, Chairman of the Board

Among the highlights, this year’s record numbers in job creation and capital investment made by the private sector. A total of 547 new jobs and over $127,000,000 in capital investment.

“Expansion jobs this high have not been seen since 2013 and investments exceeded those made in at least 10 years,” said Barren County Judge Executive Michael Hale, “and with the CATL project we far exceeded any attraction project over the last decade.”

“It feels great to have the number one project in the state for new job creation by a new company,” said Harold Armstrong, Glasgow mayor. “This is a tremendous opportunity for Glasgow and Barren County.”

The Authority also kicked of its fundraising efforts this year to raise funds to be more aggressive with marketing and development efforts. The BCEA has a goal of $150,000 for 2020/2021, to date, $97,000 has been raised.

“Our investors make it possible to compete on a higher level, increase brand awareness and be proactive with lead generation.” said Maureen Carpenter. “If anyone is interested in making an investment, they can contact the BCEA for more information.”

Access the complete report here.