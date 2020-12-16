Aubrey M. Harman, 93 of Smiths Grove passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, December 15 at his residence. The Barren County native was a son of the late Jim and Lois Beckham Harman and husband of the late Jean Beckham Harman.

He is preceded in death by his son, Danny Harman; a granddaughter, Kelly Jean Littrell; one brother, James Harman; two sisters, Hazel Magers and Dorothy Woods.

He was a retired employee of Holley Carburetor and farmer, a member of Shiloh General Baptist Church and WWII Army Veteran.

Leaving to cherish his memories are his daughter Kathy Littrell (Kenny); two granddaughters, Christy Corbin (Jonathan) and Amy Poynter (Benji); four great grandchildren, Tyler Taylor (Kristin), Mason Taylor, Ava Taylor and Bentley Poynter, three great great grandchildren, Laikyn, Kyler and Ember Taylor; two sisters, Odell Grinstead and Fannie Woods, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 11 am Saturday, December 19 at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Walk through visitation will be Friday 4:30 -6:30 p.m. and Saturday 9 – 11 am. The funeral service will be live streamed at 11 a.m. Saturday on Hardy & Son Funeral Home facebook page.