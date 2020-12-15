Vine Grove crash kills one, injures two others

VINE GROVE, Ky. – A crash in Hardin County on Monday killed one person and injured two others.

Kentucky State Police said Post 4 responded to a vehicle collision with Hardin County officials. The crash happened just after 3:43 p.m. along Rineyville Road.

A preliminary investigation reveals a 17-year-old juvenile was traveling in a 2015 Dodge Challenger east bound. Police said the truck crossed the center line for an unknown reason and crashed into another car.

Jason Stern, 50, and Kallie Gabriel, 29, both of Chicago, were inside the other car. Gabriel died in the crash, and Stern was injured.

The juvenile was airlifted to Norton’s Children’s Hospital in Louisville. Stern was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital. Both sustained non-life threatening injuries.