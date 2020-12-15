Shelby Jean Bragg, 82, of Edmonton passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. Born October 23, 1938 she was the daughter of the late Hansford “Hank” Clemmons and Jewell Brown Clemmons. Mrs. Bragg was a retired cook and homemaker. She was of the Baptist faith.

Shelby Jean is survived by one son Danny and his wife Martha Bragg of Edmonton. Two grandchildren; Daniel and wife Alley Bragg of Summer Shade. Brandon Bragg of Glasgow. Two great grandchildren. Rory and Wren Bragg. Two brothers Doug and wife Runell Clemmons of Summer Shade and Jerry and wife Judy of Edmonton. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Besides her parents Shelby Jean was preceded in death by her husband Cecil Bragg and a sister Dorothy Moss.

Funeral services for Mrs. Bragg will be held 1:30 PM Thursday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Metcalfe County Memorial Gardens. A walk-through visitation will after 9:00 AM Thursday at the funeral home.

Butler Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted to the care of Mrs. Bragg.