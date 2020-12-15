Ruby Jane Mathis, age 70, of Horse Cave passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 at the Medical Center at Caverna. She was a native of Hart County and attended services at Immanuel Ministries Church. She was a homemaker, farmer, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter Riley Mathis and Mary Edna Watkins Mathis; one grandson, Wesley Joe Rigdon; two brothers, Robert Mathis and Charles W. Mathis; four sisters, Martha Howard, Mae Myer, Linda Miller, and Ida Schaffer.

She is survived by five children, Roy Mathis (Kristy), Tammy Groce (Michael), Randy Groce (Donna), David Groce (Theresa) and Nathan Groce (Shelbie); ten grandchildren, Dale, Adam, Kaitlyn, Patrick, Jacob, Luke, Zach, Addie, Levi, Oakley; seven great-grandchildren, Aaliyah, Jacob, Madison, Faith, Noah, Lyla, and Liam; one brother, Larry Mathis (Brenda); one sister, Betty Turner “Tootsie”; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at Winn Funeral Home on Friday, December 18, at 1 p.m. A walk-through visitation will be held at Winn Funeral Home on Thursday, December 17, from 3-8 p.m. and from 8 a.m. until time of service on Friday.