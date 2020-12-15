Robert Parks age 76 of Bonnieville passed away Monday at his home. He was born in Los Angeles, CA on October 17, 1944 and was the son of the late Joe & Mary Frances Lewis Parks. Robert was retired from the U.S. Navy.

He is survived by his wife Barbara Dotson Parks, one son Robert Parks, Jr., one brother Joseph Wayne Parks, One sister Nancy Lyons and four grandchildren Braden Trahey, Cassidy Rae Trahey, Aiden Sawyer Parks and Liliana Elizabeth Parks.

The family chose cremation with burial in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery at Radcliff.

Sego Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with the cremation and burial.