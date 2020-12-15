Mr. Jerry Thomas Murray of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020, at the Greenview Hospital in Bowling Green, Kentucky, having attained the age of 60 years, 1 month, and 13 days.

He was born in Burkesville, Kentucky on Sunday, October 30, 1960, the son of Kenneth Allen and Robbie Jewell (Branham) Murray. He was a member of Hickory Grove Church of Christ, a U. S. Navy Veteran, and an engineer for Sumitomo.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Allen Murray, and his brothers, David Murray and Steve Murray.

He is survived by his mother, Robbie Jewell (Branham) Murray of Burkesville, Kentucky, his wife, Sharon (Anderson) Murray of Burkesville, Kentucky, whom he wed Sunday, December 24, 1978, his children, Thomas Murray of Frankfort, Kentucky, Beth Murray of Bowling Green, Kentucky, siblings, Larry Murray of Burkesville, Kentucky, Brenda (& Tom) Helms of New Castle, Indiana, Faye (& Alvin) Pharis of Burkesville, Kentucky, sister-in-law, Pam Murray of Glasgow, Kentucky, and special grandchildren, Sebastian and Alex.

The funeral service will be conducted on Friday, December 18, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Davis Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 12:00 Noon on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Norris-New Funeral Home, until the funeral hour on Friday.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of the arrangements.