John Robert Huber, 62 of Bowling Green, KY, died Wednesday, December 9th, 2020 at home. He was born in Milwaukee, WI and raised in Oconomowoc, WI. He was the son of the late Robert Alfred Huber and Mary Elizabeth Barton Huber who survives him.

John is also survived by his loving wife Elizabeth “Liz” Shuter Huber; two daughters: Jessica Huber Kline (Justin) of Louisville, and Katie Huber Durnen (Shawn) of Bowling Green; one son: John James Huber of Hopkinsville; three brothers: Mark, William, and Thomas Huber; and four grandchildren: Julian and Josephine Kline, and Silas and John Shepherd Durnen.

John was a metallurgical engineer and the Vice President of Manufacturing at Corvac Composites with plants in Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Texas, and Bursa, Turkey. John was a proud lefty, a “former ex-athlete,” an avid golfer, and a fan of the Wisconsin Badgers and the Green Bay Packers. He enjoyed live music, especially the Blues, and had a knack for finding a good show. He had a taste for fine wine in the company of his many friends and colleagues. John valued his family the most. He loved being at home and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Alternate expressions of sympathy can be made by supporting local musicians and the arts.